Nothing to see here, top Trump officials say.

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Legal eagles Kash Patel and Todd Blanche just cannot get over the festering wound that is the Epstein files.

The pair appeared on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight on Tuesday to boast about the administration’s nationwide efforts to combat fraud.

But the host had other plans and snuck in a quick question about the death of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to round out the interview.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel cannot escape the Epstein Files. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Dr. Michael Freeman, who edits the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine and is a professor of forensic medicine, went on record to claim that Epstein did not commit suicide.

Freeman spent months reviewing never-before-published autopsy records and is now certain that Epstein’s death was a homicide.

FBI Director Patel and Attorney General Blanche were quickly quizzed on this by Schmitt, who simply wanted to know: “Is that under investigation in any capacity, and is there any update on the full, unredacted release of the Epstein files?”

Patel was quizzed live on air about the status of any investigation into Epstein's death but all he could say is that there were no updates. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“We don’t have any further updates,” Patel replied. “The Trump administration has been the most responsive and transparent administration in history and we will take all tips and leads like we have always said.”

Pushing on, Schmitt asked Blanche to confirm if the Justice Department’s official position was still that Epstein killed himself.

“Yes, yes it is,” Blanche said.

Blanche was also forced to confirm that the DoJ still thinks Epstein killed himself BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Releasing the Epstein files” was a campaign promise made by Donald Trump in 2024—and backed by MAGA diehards, including Patel and former Attorney General Pam Bondi—that has plagued the administration from day one.

Epstein, a wealthy American financier and convicted sex offender, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges, but was found dead in his cell at a federal lock-up in Manhattan the following month before he could stand trial.

Bondi lost her job after she botched the initial release of the files and Patel has been in a constant battle to explain why he has not been able to produce anything substantial himself.

The Epstein files have been a headache for the Trump administration since day one. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Patel and Blanche were slammed on social media after avoiding Scott’s questions, with commenters taking issue with Patel’s claim that the Trump administration was the most accessible and trustworthy one the U.S. had ever seen.

Patel and Blanche will seemingly continue to be eviscerated online every time they try to dodge the issue. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“‘No further updates’ and ‘the most transparent administration in history’ in the same breath. Kash really said that with a straight face,” one person wrote, as a second quickly agreed: “When you have to say that….you aren’t."

Others just could not take either senior official seriously with one teasing Blanche and his “super serious face” as another lamented the two as “pathetic human beings who will always be remembered that way.”

The FBI and Department of Justice have been contacted for comment on this story.