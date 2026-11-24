As he has done every day of his miserable life, Trump puts himself first. And second. And third. The people he hired do the same. For them, America is an afterthought.

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I don’t care about Jensen Huang. I don’t care about Nvidia. I don’t care about our “AI arms race” with China. I don’t care about corporate espionage or inter-office affairs. I don’t even care that the Nvidia board reinstated Huang today.

What I do care about is the astonishing corruption at the heart of this latest scandal.

It basically boils down to three people: Jensen Huang, Howard Lutnick, and Donald Trump. I’d like to say one is worse than the other, but they’re all so deep in the s--t on this one it’s impossible to figure out which is King Turd. What’s readily apparent, however, is the odor wafting across the Potomac.

Jensen Huang speaks during an AI conference on October 21 in Berlin, Germany. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

To say that no other administration could skate by on this nonsense is almost beside the point. It might be true, but it ignores the magnitude of the problem. The difference between this American presidency and all others isn’t slight. Their corruption isn’t subtle.

Consider this tiny detail, as reported by both the Wall Street Journal and New York Times: After Lutnick’s claim that he had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was proven to be a lie, Trump considered firing him, but held off after the Commerce Secretary donated twenty-five million dollars to the laughable Trump Presidential Money-Washing Machine Library.

Or: One man, deeply compromised by his deep relationship to the nation’s most notorious pedophile and sex trafficker, considered firing another man over his relationship to the same, but held off because the second man gave him a bunch of money.

That second man’s literal job is to regulate export controls for sensitive American technology. That man’s sons run his old company, Cantor Fitzgerald, which has major positions in Nvidia—and also invests in data centers powered by those same chips. That man turned a blind eye to Huang’s relationship with a Chinese spy and, hence, the Chinese government, because he and his sons stood to personally profit from the flouting of American law. Trump knew all of this but did nothing because of the bribe, his personal Nvidia holdings, and his desire to flatter Xi Jinping.

In other words, they all sold out America for a few bucks.

President Donald Trump greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as Trump and AI executives hold a media briefing outside the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

No big shocker from Trump. And it’s only one scandal of about a dozen that, if we had a functioning Congress, should not only sink this administration but send many of its most prominent officials to federal prison for the rest of their lives.

So why isn’t it being covered like that? Why are we pretending that all of this, somehow, remains within the realm of normal? Why are we pretending that Trump receiving billions in bribes from his stupid pump-and-dump meme coin isn’t equally so far from the bounds of legality that it ought to have a separate zip code? The dude is selling early access to his market-manipulating Truth Social missives for a hundred thousand dollars per month! That little scheme, by itself, should have ended his presidency.

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What are we doing here? How is it even a debate whether the new Democratic Congress ought to impeach this president? Why aren’t the Democrats out there making the same exact case I’m making? Why aren’t the Republicans doing the same? I ask that sincerely; why aren’t Republicans calling for his head?

We know the Democrats’ problem: fear. They worry that impeaching the president again will rebound to their political detriment. But any sane Republican Party would join the Democratic efforts. A sane Republican Party would recognize that their own self-preservation ought to demand they remove Trump. But we don’t have a sane Republican Party and, it appears, we do not yet have a Democratic leadership willing to exercise their constitutionally mandated authority to remove a president guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

The whole sordid thing hurts my heart. Not because I think we’re “better than this,” but because we have a 239-year-old document that explicitly spells out exactly what we’re supposed to do in this situation. And we’re ignoring it. We’re doing so for reasons of political expediency on both sides of the aisle. Because the nation’s interests have become subservient to the personal interests of the oligarchs running it. Because money has usurped legality.

On the campaign trail, Trump often told the fable of a snake who bit the woman who restored it to health. The point of the story was never to condemn the snake, only the naivety of the woman who, despite knowing the snake’s true nature, trusted its sweet words. Too much of the nation allowed the snake to charm them. Now we are bit. What are we going to do about it?

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