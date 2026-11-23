The secretary of state ran away rather than address Jensen Huang national security concerns.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio turned tail and fled rather than address national security concerns after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated.

The tech billionaire returned on Monday after Donald Trump mounted a pressure campaign on his behalf, despite Huang having three affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser to the freewheeling 80-year-old president, authored a confidential memo earlier this year laying out Alice Huang’s ties to Chinese intelligence, but he’s remained silent even as Republican senators now sound the alarm.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ignored questions about Jensen Huang and instead shook hands with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department on Monday before fleeing the room. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“Mr. Secretary, is Jensen Huang’s reinstatement a national security risk?” a reporter asked Rubio as he appeared with the Qatari Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday at the State Department.

But Rubio ignored the question, smiling awkwardly as the pair turned and left the room, even as more questions about Huang were shouted after them.

On Monday, Trump bragged about his role in getting Huang reinstated at Nvidia and dismissed concerns about him getting in bed with an alleged Chinese spy despite a report by the New York Times that Alice Huang had been in contact with the Chinese intelligence agency at the time of their affair.

When grilled over her ties to Chinese intelligence, Trump argued on CNBC that everyone is and pointed out that he had just returned from a trip to China, “So I guess I’m involved also.”

Trump ranted, “Every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she’s a spy,” but he claimed with Huang, “I don’t believe that’s true.”

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

Trump told CNBC in a nearly hour-long rambling interview that he would not get into what U.S. intelligence told him about the national security concerns, but he was “not bothered.”

President Donald Trump worked to have Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reinstated despite national security concerns after he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

However, The New York Times reported earlier this month that it was Rubio who oversaw the drafting of a secret memo warning administration officials that Huang was having a relationship with a Chinese spy.

The document, according to The Times, was based on classified intelligence from electronic surveillance of Alice Huang, who was an employee of Megaspeed, which was buying Nvidia chips. The Singapore-based tech company was under investigation for smuggling them to China despite restrictions.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with others look on during President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, China, on May 14, 2026. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

The memo indicated she had been recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security. It was circulated with top administration officials with security clearance ahead of Trump’s trip to China in May.

Rubio also briefed Trump directly about the intelligence while they were on Air Force One en route to China in May, right before the Nvidia CEO joined the trio to Beijing at the president’s invitation, The Times reported.

It also reported last month that Trump was briefed a year ago about the intelligence on Alice Huang, but he chose not to do anything about it.

While Rubio refused to answer reporters’ questions about it, he and other administration officials are likely to face grillings about Huang and national security from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle going forward.

“If administration officials now believe that Mr. Huang’s extramarital relationship with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset — along with Nvidia’s deeply concerning sales of advanced chips to Megaspeed — no longer poses a national security threat, then they need to brief Congress immediately,” wrote former Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul.