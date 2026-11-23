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Members of Congress are sounding the alarm over Nvidia reinstating scandal-plagued Jensen Huang as CEO despite his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, even as Donald Trump celebrated the move.

The board of the AI tech giant announced on Monday, right before markets opened, that it had unanimously voted for Huang’s return, a day after the president demanded it on Truth Social.

But lawmakers from both parties raised concerns about the national security risk being dismissed by the president and even suggested that Trump, who held millions in Nvidia stock and became personally close with Huang during his second term, was swayed because Nvidia donated $25 million to his ballroom.

Sen. Gallego was one of multiple lawmakers to sound the alarm after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO. X

“The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high and probably for some f---ing donation to his ballroom,” wrote Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego on X, noting that Nvidia stock futures shot up following the announcement.

In a separate post, Gallego, who is seen as a likely 2028 presidential candidate, also wrote: “We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history.”

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan also pointed to the Trump ballroom donation: “Trump literally called into an Nvidia board meeting to save Jensen Huang’s a--. All it cost was a $25 million donation to the ballroom. Blatant corruption. We need an independent investigation into how Huang may have sold our national security to a Chinese spy.”

“This is what a rigged system looks like. Trump trades NVIDIA stock, they give $25M to his ballroom & now Trump gets Huang hired back,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen. “Our national security can’t be sacrificed for favors & profits.”

But Democratic lawmakers were not the only ones to sound off. Republicans also voiced concerns about the tech giant after the Trump administration’s mixed messages about Huang’s affair with a woman named Alice Huang, and whether she was actually a Chinese spy.

In its announcement about his reinstatement, the board wrote, “In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

“No national security risk? Based on what?” wrote outgoing Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

In another post, the Texas Republican raised a series of questions: “Again, did the FBI do a defensive briefing of Huang? If not, why not? If so, what did they tell him about the risk? Did he ignore it?”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn's response to the Nvidia board's statement. X

“Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy,” wrote retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon. “Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China. We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible.”

While Trump has insisted there’s no proof that Huang was a Chinese spy, just days after he also returned from a trip to China where President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet, members of his administration had not ruled it out as recently as Sunday.

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Asked directly by CNN whether she was a Chinese spy, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said, “This is a matter under investigation, both Ms. Huang and her company for various matters, and I’m going to let that investigation play out.”

“As Chairman of the @HouseForeignGOP, export controls on our most advanced AI chips has been a top priority. The reports of Jensen Huang’s alleged affair with a Chinese intelligence asset and the smuggling of our most advanced technology to China is extremely concerning,” wrote Republican Rep. Brian Mast. “The American people deserve answers.”

The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee posted about concerns regarding Jensen Huang despite his reinstatement. X

His comments were echoed by Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, as members of Congress showed a rare moment of bipartisan concern.

“Nvidia’s board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him,” she wrote. ”There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers.”

Huang is scheduled to appear voluntarily behind closed doors before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee next week for a transcribed interview on December 1.

Other committees have also demanded testimony from him, but public hearings have not yet been scheduled.

“America’s national security should never take a back seat to the Chinese Communist Party! The Administration’s blind allegiance to artificial intelligence, Jensen Huang, and their personal bank accounts is corrupt. I can’t believe I have to say this: ‘It is wrong to sell out America!’” wrote Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor.

Less than 24 hours after Clayton said the investigation was ongoing, Trump bragged on CNBC that the U.S. had done a “very thorough investigation” and that the newly reinstated CEO “did nothing wrong.”

Donald Trump has been celebrating Jensen Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia despite national security concerns. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Asked if he was confident Huang was not a national security threat and about the report that Alice Huang was in contact with a Chinese intelligence agency at the time of their affair, Trump dismissed it, saying, “well who isn’t in contact” with China and noting he was just in the country before rambling about his “great summit.” The president said losing the “brain power” of Huang would be a ”far bigger threat."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, who could have immense power to conduct a probe when Democrats take the majority in January, argued early Monday that the Trump administration needed to explain what input it received, and from which senior officials, to support Huang’s reinstatement.

Trump appeared to answer it himself. He told CNBC he had spoken to Nvidia’s board “directly and indirectly” as he pushed for Huang’s return.