BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Sex Mad CEO Dodges Public Grilling Over Spy as Trump Meets Xi Jensen Huang is getting hauled up to Capitol Hill, but he could avoid humiliation in the spotlight. EDGAR SU/REUTERS

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will appear before Congress amid a growing national security scandal, but he will avoid the brutal humiliation of being asked about his affair with an alleged Chinese spy before the entire world.

The disgraced tech billionaire will appear voluntarily behind closed doors for a transcribed interview on December 1.

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Nvidia’s top lawyer, Tim Teter, will also face questions on December 2.

Huang will sidestep a public grilling thanks to House Republicans, as the Trump administration scrambles amid fallout over its handling of the tech company and Donald Trump’s close ally.

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The former CEO resigned last week after it was revealed he had an affair with an alleged spy, Alice Huang, a former employee of the Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

Nvidia is now facing scrutiny over selling chips that could have made it to China despite restrictions.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is also under fire for his department’s delay in adding Megaspeed to the entity list as a national security risk, despite mounting concerns within the administration.

The announcement of Huang’s closed-door appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee comes as Trump is in Asia this week, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping again this week after their meeting in Washington, DC in September. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” said GOP committee chairs Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford.

Asked about whether he would confront Xi about China spying on Huang or Nvidia during their meeting, Trump was noncommittal. He also lavished praise on U.S.-China relations and said he was open to Huang returning as CEO.

Trump dismissed the infighting within his administration between Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the government’s failure to act swiftly against Megaspeed.

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Huang may have avoided public humiliation for now, but his closed-door appearance before House members could be the first of several visits to the Hill.

The Senate Banking Committee also wants to hear from Huang and Lutnick. Chairman Tim Scott sent letters to both men last week asking them to appear voluntarily before his committee for public hearings.

He proposed Huang’s appearance on December 3 and Lutnick’s on December 10. Lutnick has signaled a willingness to appear on Capitol Hill to address the situation, but those hearings have not been finalized.

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