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Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been sued by two states that accuse it of allowing users of its AI tool to create sick images of women and children.

The world’s richest man’s space exploration firm has been accused by Oregon and Virginia of violating consumer protection laws.

They say that X created an artificial intelligence program that facilitated the creation of sexualized images of women and children.

Musk's company SpaceX is being sued in two states. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Grok Imagine included a “spicy mode,” but the states claim it lacked proper safeguards.

Instead, they alleged it allowed users to recreate real images of people in states of undress without their knowledge or consent. The states’ suits are separate but similar.

Several more states have launched investigations and could theoretically follow suit.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield attacked the firm. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The New York Times reports that after its launch, 1.8 million sexualized images of women and at least 65 sexualized images of children were created within just days.

“Spicy mode” has “specifically allowed for the creation of nude and otherwise sexualized images,” said Jay Jones, Virginia’s attorney general.

“This lawsuit is about seeking justice for the millions of Virginians who maintain accounts on X and were misled by the company’s false reassurances that their data and images would be safe on the platform,” Jones added.

“When xAI allowed Grok’s creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it. Today’s filings are the first step towards holding this company accountable.”

“SpaceX allowed Grok and the X platform to create, host, and share unacceptable and dangerous content—and in fact knowingly designed a product without the obviously necessary safeguards in place,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

“It’s no surprise that Grok and X became a haven for perpetrators using AI to create and share child sexual abuse material. The lack of needed safety measures was considered a feature, not a bug, which they promoted as ‘spicy mode.’”

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Both suits seek financial damages.

X said Monday that people who had used Grok to make the inappropriate images had breached its terms of use, the New York Times reported.

The Daily Beast has contacted X and SpaceX for comment.