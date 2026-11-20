“I think Elon Musk must think we are stupid, and we are not,” the host said.

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Elon Musk’s game is obvious to The View co-host Ana Navarro.

While traveling with Trump, 80, on his trip to Shenzhen, China, Musk declared that he is “not MAGA,” after his failed $446 million investment in Republicans’ midterm campaigns. Navarro said she knows why Musk is making a hard U-turn.

“I think somebody is afraid of an investigation,” she said. “I think somebody is afraid of a congressional subpoena. Because there needs to be accountability for the horrible things haphazard cuts that DOGE did.”

She added, “I think Elon Musk must think we are stupid, and we are not.”

Musk has been Trump's biggest financial backer. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The world’s first trillionaire saw his net worth balloon from millions to trillions under Trump’s second administration after spending almost $300 million on the 80-year-old president’s re-election campaign.

Musk was previously jumping for joy for the MAGA movement, but now, he has reversed course. Andrew Kelly/Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Though Trump and his rich buddy have had their ups and downs since Trump took office—including their public falling out in which Musk declared that “Trump is in the Epstein files” and “That is the real reason they have not been made public”—Musk remained Team Trump ahead of the 2026 midterms. He told his X followers to “Vote red,” because “Democrats will execute their plan to end democracy in America if they gain control.”

He has since deleted some of his MAGA-supporting posts from his X profile.

Musk also said during his interview that he regrets his major spending on the 2026 elections. “Obviously, the Republicans were routed in this election,” he said. “The money that I spent was—I think I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe, it would have been much worse without that.”

Musk now says he is "not MAGA" and regrets spending so much money on MAGA's campaigns, following Republicans’ stunning 2026 losses. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted on the show, “As Democrats take back control, you’re going to see him wearing a pride flag and doing land acknowledgments to make us all forget.”

Speaking from China, where he is traveling with President Donald Trump, Musk told The New York Times’ DealBook Summit he’s ideologically moderate and not sure what MAGA means. CNN

Navarro agreed that the tech giants who have rallied around Trump will follow Musk’s lead and abandon MAGA, now that Trump’s party has suffered a staggering drop in public support and Republicans have lost control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections.

“They are now going to rush to try to cleanse themselves,” Navarro said. “Cleanse themselves because they have spent two years kissing Trump’s a-- more than they have kissed the lips of their Chinese mistresses.”

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