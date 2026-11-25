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Kaitlan Collins has exposed a major flaw in the Trump administration’s story on Jensen Huang.

Collins, 34, opened Tuesday’s episode of The Source by highlighting comments from President Donald Trump and then contrasting them with those of his attorney general, Todd Blanche.

“Tonight, President Trump says he’s open to pardoning Jensen Huang even as the attorney general insists that the newly reinstated CEO isn’t even under investigation,” Collins said.

The CNN anchor pointed out that the president's claims appeared to contradict his attorney general's. CNN

Collins noted Trump’s interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, where the president was questioned over the possibility of a pardon for any potential crimes by the newly reinstated Nvidia CEO.

“It’s always an option, I guess,” Trump said, adding, “but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.” Ahead of Huang’s appearances on Capitol Hill next week, Trump added, “I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people. He continued, “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100 percent aboveboard, and you know a very smart person.”

Citing sources, Collins noted Huang’s company-wide meeting with Nvidia employees on Tuesday, in which he admitted to making “terrible mistakes” and was now in therapy. The story was also reported by the New York Times.

“He downplayed the idea that the president orchestrated his return to the company and instead said the company’s board reached that decision on its own,” Collins said of Huang’s meeting.

But when it comes to what assurances, if any, that Nvidia’s board has been provided by the administration about the security and legal risks of reinstating Huang, Collins said, “the answers from the Trump team keep getting more evasive tonight.”

Collins then highlighted a portion of Trump’s Truth Social post from Nov. 23, claiming, “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025. CTI/REUTERS

She then played a clip of a Nov. 23 CNBC interview where Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers asks Trump what the attorney general had told him about Huang’s potential criminal liability and the export controls issue.

Trump responded, “Well, they did a study. They did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he [Huang] himself was exonerated.”

Collins then sounded the alarm. “Now compare that comment there with what happened today when the Attorney General Todd Blanche held a press conference and followed up with what the president said with this.”

The segment then switched to a clip of Blanche’s Tuesday appearance.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks, flanked by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel and Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, during a press conference about recent efforts against cyber fraud. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“What he was saying is exactly right, which is that to the extent that... the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this, that is just not...that is something that I would have certainly told the president had it been true,” Blanche, 52, said.

When reporters pressed him on whether Huang had actually been investigated, Blanche fired back angrily: “I don’t want to talk about the investigation, what does that mean, ‘Had Huang been investigated?’ For what? I don’t understand the question.”

The reporter pressed on, asking, “Did the Justice Department investigate Jensen, or was that conclusion reached without an investigation?”

Blanche calmed down but sidestepped the question.

“Well, so no what the president said is that he talked to a lot of people going into the decision that he made to, to encourage the board to reinstate him. And so I’m not going to get into communications I had with the president about it,” he said defiantly.

“But you shouldn’t, what he was saying was true. Right. Like, I don’t know if there’s going to be an investigation that starts tomorrow that will lead to different results...” Blanche said, standing by Trump’s exoneration claim while refusing to say whether an investigation had ever happened.

Back in the studio, Collins appeared skeptical.

“Just to remind you, the president said the attorney general of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. government does not possess evidence that he is engaged in any unlawful conduct, which would seem to hint at an investigation,” she concluded.

US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump tasked Vice President JD Vance with winning over Nvidia’s board, and Vance spent the weekend lobbying directors after consulting Blanche.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang, 63, as CEO on Monday, returning to work less than two weeks after a salacious affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, cost him the top job.

Blanche also dodged the question on Monday night’s episode of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

“That assumes there’s an investigation that’s open,” he told host Laura Ingraham.

The DOJ has already spent more than a year investigating Megaspeed, Alice Huang’s former employer in Singapore, over potential export control violations, federal officials confirmed last week, amid questions over whether the company helped smuggle Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China.

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Huang is due on Capitol Hill next week: a closed-door session with three House panels on Dec. 1, then public testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.

The Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.