The top U.S. official spoke with Nvidia before its board decided to bring back Jensen Huang.

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Donald Trump’s handpicked director of national intelligence spoke with Nvidia board members and advised them to keep going with an internal investigation into reinstated CEO Jensen Huang, according to a report.

Jay Clayton, who was sworn in as the country’s top spy chief in August, was one of several officials who met with Nvidia’s board before it made the stunning decision to reinstate Huang, less than two weeks after he resigned following revelations about multiple affairs, including one with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

In a Nov. 23 statement announcing Huang’s return as CEO, the company confirmed that an internal investigation into whether he was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort,” led by a team of independent directors, would carry on.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Clayton advised Nvidia to continue investigating whether Huang had fallen into a Chinese honey trap, even if the company believed his reinstatement as CEO posed no national security risk. Clayton did not tell the board whether he believed Huang should return, but said it would be wise to continue the probe for “purposes of good corporate governance” and to establish a shared set of facts.

Jay Clayton previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and as chairman of the SEC during Trump’s first term. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the wake of Huang’s affairs scandal, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce confirmed they are investigating Singapore-based firm Megaspeed over allegations that it had been smuggling Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China in violation of U.S. export-control laws.

One of the women Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair with was Alice Huang (no relation), a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

The Nvidia boss has also admitted to having an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, as well as two more affairs that he disclosed to the board shortly before it voted to reinstate him.

Multiple photos have emerged showing Jensen Huang with a woman alleged to have been a Chinese spy. Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

Trump, who owns around $62 million worth of Nvidia stock, has come under fire after making the startling admission that he “convinced” the Nvidia board to bring Huang back and apparently assured its members that his extramarital affair did not pose a national security risk.

The company said in a statement that it had concluded Huang’s affairs did not pose a national security risk after receiving input from “senior levels” of the U.S. government.

Nvidia’s stock, along with the AI-heavy U.S. stock market as a whole, plummeted when Huang resigned. Following Monday’s announcement that he was returning to the company, Nvidia’s shares surged by 31.5 percent, with Trump making around $15 million on his stock holdings.

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“We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history,” Democratic Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego posted on X.

“Trump may have started the popping of the AI bubble.”