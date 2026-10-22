HOLD THE LINE I Know Why You Must Never Surrender to TACO Trump: Politician A one-time Canadian finance minister says shutting Trump down is as easy as one-two-three.

President Donald Trump will fold if you press the right buttons, says the one-time Canadian official he once dubbed “The Killer.”

Ex-Canadian Cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland tells The Daily Beast Podcast that she knows exactly how to make Trump throw in the towel when he gets too big for his britches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think one of the reasons that Canada is united today in standing up to Donald Trump is, it’s not our first rodeo,” Freeland, 58, told the podcast. “We had a big confrontation in the first Trump administration, and it had a happy ending. And in that first Trump administration, it was a real team effort, and we developed a three-part playbook.”

The former minister of finance said the first part of the playbook was finding ways to collaborate, explaining that finding common ground with Trump helps gain his favor.

Freeland served as finance minister under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Saul Loeb/AFP

“Something that we knew mattered to the Trump administration was high-paying blue-collar jobs,” she told host Joanna Coles. “Matters to Canada, too. And we developed a novel clause—which is in the trade deal that we have that’s currently in force—to protect high-value jobs in North America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, she said, was to never back down to Trump—no matter what.

Trump always chickens out, Freeland said. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We had a line that we repeated many, many times, which was. ‘We do not escalate, but we do not back down,’” Freeland said, referring to their dollar-for-dollar reciprocal tariffs on the U.S. in 2018. “I wish that that was a lesson that not only Canada had learned, but that all of America’s traditional partners had learned.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She continued, “We don’t get to do history over, but I really believe that had we had a united allied response when the U.S. first imposed those illegal and unjustified tariffs in the spring of 2025, and had everyone retaliated together, I think you would have seen a very different Donald Trump after that.”

“We see that when you meet him and respond, he backs down. Remember TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out,” she said. “But you have to stand up to him for that.”

The last element of the playbook was what Freeland called the “donut strategy.”

The U.S. and Canada have failed to reach a trade deal. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“It was a recognition that the president is one guy, but America is a vast country,” she said, adding that it was about having faith that the American people would be reasonable.

“They don’t actually want to have a fight with Canada,” Freeland said. “And we believed that if we explained to them what was happening, they would agree with us and they would pressure their president. That is what actually happened.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Freeland explained that a good sign the strategy is working is when the Trump administration signals it doesn’t like it—pointing to the U.S. Ambassador to Canada’s current attempt to keep Canadians from talking to Americans ahead of the midterms.

Play Video

She then cited an example of the donut strategy in action: Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s ad campaign last year, which used Ronald Reagan’s words to emphasize the pointlessness of protectionist tariffs.

“It drove President Trump absolutely nuts,” Freeland said, referring to the president’s subsequent meltdown. “To me, that shows it works, and the donut strategy really matters.”

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on YouTube, and on other podcast platforms the next morning. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register