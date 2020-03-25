‘Contagion’ Medical Consultant Has Coronavirus: ‘If It Can Hit Me, It Can Hit Anybody’
Ian Lipkin, the expert virologist and medical consultant on the chillingly prescient 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, probably knows more about how to avoid a virus than anyone. But he’s warned the public that anyone, anywhere can become infected with the coronavirus after he revealed to Fox Business News that he has tested positive. Lipkin, who also leads Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, revealed his diagnosis Tuesday night, describing it as a “miserable” experience and warning: “If it can hit me, it can hit anybody.” Lipkin said he thinks he knows where he contracted the virus but wasn’t sure, adding: “It doesn’t matter. This virus can be found all over the United States... You can get it anywhere.” Lipkin urged people to stay at home, saying: “It’s extraordinarily important that we harmonize whatever restrictions we have across the country because we have porous borders between states, between cities. And unless we’re consistent, we’re not going to get ahead of this thing.”