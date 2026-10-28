SPOILS OF WAR ICE Barbie Dealt Humiliating Insult by Fierce Rival A trip to Puerto Rico has exposed an awkward new twist in one of the Trump administration’s bitterest feuds. exclusive HSI San Juan/Facebook

Border czar Tom Homan is rubbing salt in Kristi Noem’s wounds by using the same luxury jet fleet that landed his bitter rival in hot water before Donald Trump fired her.

Homan, 64, appears to have flown to Puerto Rico last week aboard a $53 million Gulfstream purchased toward the end of March when Noem, 54, was still serving as Homeland Security Secretary, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack.

Homan and Noem’s feud was so vicious that they barely spoke to one another as their rival factions warred behind the scenes over contracts, immigration operations, and who got to call the shots at DHS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noem and Homan were bitter rivals while she served as Homeland Security chief. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

A Gulfstream G650, tail number N472US, flew from Washington’s Reagan National Airport to San Juan last Tuesday, according to flight-tracking data. The jet departed the island for West Palm Beach the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homeland Security Investigations in San Juan published photographs from Homan’s visit during the same timeframe, including two showing him stepping off a business jet with the same livery and a third showing a partially visible tail number that appears to match the Gulfstream.

Homan was pictured after landing in Puerto Rico. HSI San Juan/Facebook

It comes after Democratic Senators Patty Murray and Chris Murphy disclosed in August that DHS planned to assign one of the two newly purchased G650s to Homan and other officials. The other had already been leased to the FBI for Director Kash Patel’s travel.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The lawmakers condemned what they described as an “in-house private jet service” for administration bigwigs.

A Gulfstream G650, tail number N472US, flew from Washington’s Reagan National Airport to San Juan last Tuesday. HSI San Juan/Facebook

The two Gulfstreams were among five aircraft bought from controversial contractor Daedalus Aviation for $304 million on March 24, Noem’s final day leading the department. Each $53 million Gulfstream carried a markup of more than $11 million over its previous purchase price, according to Senate Democrats.

Noem was already facing serious heat over her department’s expensive taste in aircraft after DHS splashed roughly $200 million on a pair of Gulfstream G700s in October 2025 and leased a luxurious Boeing 737 for her to use, complete with a bedroom, showers, and a bar.

Play Video

Things between her and Homan came to a head in January after two American citizens were killed during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, with Trump, 80, sending Homan to take charge of the operation in what was widely regarded as a reprimand of Noem.

Trump then fired Noem on March 5 after two disastrous congressional grillings over a string of scandals during her tenure, including her use of the luxury Boeing 737 to jet about the country with her chief adviser and rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, 53.

She remained formally in office until her replacement, Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 49, was sworn in on March 24.

PunchUp contacted DHS and the White House for comment on this story.

“For operational security and the safety of officials, we would never confirm the location of an airplane,” a DHS spokesperson said. “Government aircraft is used for senior leadership consistent with applicable legal requirements and policies. Reasons include the need for secure communications, security, and exceptional scheduling requirements.”

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis added that Homan had been in Puerto Rico “to do assessments of immigration and maritime border security efforts. White House official travel arrangements are determined by established processes and security procedures.”

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register