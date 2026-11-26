Iconic Chain Makes U-Turn on Sex-Mad CEO
The restaurant said Huang shouldn’t be taken “off the menu.”
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The roadside diner where Jensen Huang and two friends conceived Nvidia has reinstalled a plaque commemorating the idea, two days after Huang himself was controversially reinstalled as CEO. In a social media post, Denny’s said the company “couldn’t be prouder of the history we share.” The plaque, reading in part “THE BOOTH THAT LAUNCHED A $1 TRILLION COMPANY,” was removed on Nov. 13, two employees of the San Jose, California location told NBC News. Denny’s said Wednesday: “We put the plaque right back up where it belongs.” It had first been installed in 2023. The company also noted that Huang, 63, washed dishes and waited tables at one of its Portland, Oregon, locations. “Think about all the people who’ve washed dishes in America’s Diner over the years. Every one of them matters to us. One of them went on to change the world, and he still remembers what he learned at the sink,” it said. It concluded with a warm invitation for Huang to return to their San Jose location: “your booth is waiting.”
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