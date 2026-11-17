WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Iconic James Bond Actor Sends Message to Newest Star Amid Fan Rage One of the franchise’s actors has welcomed the new Bond with some friendly advice. Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI # 2

A James Bond actor has re-emerged to welcome Robert Pattinson into the 007 family. News on Monday of the British actor’s casting as the iconic spy was met with a wave of online backlash. But in a video posted to X, George Lazenby–who played Bond just once in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service–warmly congratulated the Primetime star, saying he joins “the most exclusive club in the world” and to “remember to enjoy yourself.” The 87-year-old Lazenby wished Pattinson “all the best” and pondered how differently he would interpret the role. But some franchise fans recoiled upon hearing the news. Many argued that an established movie star was the wrong choice, insisting the role should be what makes the actor a star—as it was for Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and many others who had yet to experience A-list fame when they stepped into Bond’s shoes. Lazenby had barely dabbled in acting before replacing Sean Connery, the very first big-screen Bond. Instead, he had worked as a car mechanic and freelance model before the role catapulted him into international fame.

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