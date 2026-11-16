LICENSE TO POLARIZE Why the Shock James Bond Casting Is Making Fans So Angry Bond purists are venting their frustration on the surprise pick for the new 007. Do they have a point? Kristina Bumphrey/Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

The thought of what thrillingly eclectic actor Robert Pattinson’s performance as James Bond might be like has me shaken, stirred, and intrigued in every other way one can use to describe how they take their booze. I’m straight up on the rocks about it! All in a twist! Got me feeling extra dirty! (Have I exhausted this bit yet?!)

The news of Pattinson’s casting, however, is arriving a bit like a warm martini that’s been sitting out too long in a sweaty glass: There are a lot of people who aren’t exactly eager to drink it up.

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RPatz, as his fans like to call him, will be the first new actor to be granted Bond’s license to kill in more than 20 years. The announcement on Monday came after several weeks of a very public final casting process. More accurately, his crowning comes after nearly 15 years of speculation that has preoccupied fans, industry insiders and executives, and Vegas oddsmakers.

It is not a time to channel 007 and be demure or nonchalant about it. When it comes to pop-culture news, this is a very big deal. As such, people have very big feelings about it.

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When a character is steeped in so much history, incorporating generations of fan investment stemming back to the Ian Fleming novels, there is great passion about what the screen version “should be.” We’ve certainly seen that any time a Black actor had been suggested for the role, or, God forbid, someone floated the idea of maybe a woman.

Robert Pattinson at the New York Special Screening of "The Drama" held at Regal Union Square on April 02, 2026, in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

On the one hand, Pattinson is an ideal Bond. He’s a handsome Brit, with a rogue charm, sexual charisma, and proven movie-star magnetism. Plus, he’s always had a wily, unpredictable streak that’s made his run in blockbusters more thrilling than audiences bargained for—in a great way.

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But his track record as a franchise leading man is what some Bond fans find disappointing. Pattinson is not in the vein of Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and many of the agents before them, which is to say working actors who had yet to experience A-list fame. He already counts Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman, The Odyssey, and Dune on his résumé of blockbusters. Dude is collecting franchises like Infinity Stones. In fact, The Avengers may be the only franchise at this point that he’s not been in.

There’s an argument that many are steadfast about: a movie star should not be cast as James Bond; James Bond should make the movie star.

Robert Pattinson attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s a fair point, and Pattinson’s casting bucks the traditional trend. I’d argue, however, that Pattinson’s performances in every major film series or as an iconic character have come with an unexpected take.

Sometimes it’s a menacing, darker undercurrent, or a surprising sense of humor. It always freshens the role, even deepening how we understand the character or the series. I’m not sure Pattinson’s recognizability would hurt his take on Bond, because no two of his performances are remotely recognizable to each other.

Still, one wonders if his omnipresence might become exhausting.

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