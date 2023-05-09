Pakistan’s Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested
CRISIS DEEPENS
Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was arrested during a court appearance on Tuesday. The ex-leader, who was removed from power last year, was detained in Islamabad as he entered the compound of the country’s High Court to address corruption charges—which he says are politically motivated. The former cricket player has been accused of a slew of charges since his ouster—including terrorism—and he survived what his allies deem to have been an assassination attempt in November that left him injured. Video shared on social media purportedly showing his arrest shows him being led by a large crowd of Pakistani Rangers paramilitary officers into an armored vehicle. Khan’s aides previously warned that arresting him could lead to widespread unrest led by his supporters.