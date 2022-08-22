Pakistan Charges Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan With Terrorism Offenses Over Police Brutality Claim
GETTING TENSE
Pakistani police have charged former Prime Minister Imran Khan with terrorism offenses, authorities said Monday. The charges relate to a speech Khan made in the capital city Islamabad on Saturday, in which he said he would file suit against a female judge and police after alleging that an aide had been tortured following an arrest. Videos shared online showed Khan’s supporters surrounding his home to stop law enforcement from being able to reach him, with hundreds still in place outside the residence Monday, according to a former colleague. If convicted, Khan could face years behind bars over the charges, which allege that he threatened police officers and a judge. On Sunday, internet service providers in Pakistan blocked the nation’s access to YouTube after Khan’s speech was broadcast on the site, according to internet-access advocacy organization NetBlocks.