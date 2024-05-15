Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Says He’s at the ‘Very End’
‘HE’S STILL THERE’
Former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson said Tuesday that the 99-year-old is nearing the “very end” of his life—though he insisted that the man who rose to become leader of the free world is “still there” mentally. It was the first update on the health of the 39th president since he appeared in public at his wife Rosalynn Carter’s funeral last November. According to the Georgia Recorder, Jason Carter said the last time he saw his grandfather was a couple weeks ago when he went to watch a baseball game with him. “I said, ‘Pawpaw, people ask me how you’re doing, and I say, I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘well, I don’t know myself,’” Jason Carter said during the Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy in Atlanta. “There’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end. And I think he has been there in that space,” Jason Carter said.