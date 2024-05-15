Harry and Meghan’s Charity Reconciles With California Authorities
QUICK TURNAROUND
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity is now in good standing with California authorities, the state’s attorney general’s office told People magazine Tuesday—just one day after it was reported that the office had declared the Archewell Foundation to be “delinquent” on its registration fees. Page Six reported at the time that Archewell’s registration check was mailed but never received by the state, and that both sides expected the issue to be resolved quickly. “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, [Archewell] is current and in good standing,” the attorney general’s office wrote in a statement Tuesday. A spokesperson for Archewell echoed the news in a statement to People: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.”