Steve Bannon Given Two Days to Respond to Feds’ Jail Demand
LOCK HIM UP
The judge overseeing Steve Bannon’s case has given him until Thursday to respond to federal prosecutors who are pushing for the MAGA mastermind to finally begin his four-month prison sentence. In a new filing Tuesday, prosecutors wrote, “there is no longer a ‘substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial,’” after a three-judge panel ruled that Donald Trump’s former strategist had no basis for appeal. The right-wing engineer behind the MAGA movement was originally sentenced for contempt in October 2022, after he failed to comply with a subpoena for the House’s Jan. 6 committee. Bannon received a stay on serving his sentence while he appealed the court’s decision, but since his efforts failed last week, federal prosecutors are arguing that Bannon’s time has finally come. ABC News reported that Bannon responded to the filing saying, “I’m shocked they want to silence the voice of MAGA.”