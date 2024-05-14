Francis Ford Coppola Allegedly Tried to Kiss ‘Megalopolis’ Actors
BOUNDARIES
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola’s forthcoming epic, Megalopolis, has been plagued by reports of on-set discord and overarching story issues for months; new allegations in The Guardian have it that the 85-year-old Coppola, according to witnesses, attempted to kiss some of the female extras performing in a nightclub scene in which they were performing topless. Coppola allegedly claimed that he was “trying to get them in the mood,” according to sources who spoke to The Guardian, who also claimed that Coppola often spent hours on end in his trailer during production smoking marijuana. The Daily Beast reached out to Coppola for comment. “I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it,” star Adam Driver, pushing back against reports of on-set “peril” and a “crew exodus,” said to Deadline last year.