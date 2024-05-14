Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiancé Taylor Kinney Weds Model Girlfriend
JUST MARRIED
Taylor Kinney is officially off the market. A rep for the Chicago Fire star confirmed to People on Tuesday that he married his girlfriend of two years, model Ashley Cruger, late last month in an intimate private ceremony. The wedding took place in—where else?—Chicago, where Kinney just wrapped production on the 12th season of the NBC procedural. Cruger also confirmed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, posting a photo captioned “Mr. and Mrs. Kinney.” The couple went public with their relationship in 2022. Kinney previously dated Lady Gaga, whom he met in 2011 on the set of the music video for her single “Yoü and I.” He popped the question in 2015 and the pair were engaged for more than a year, but ended up calling it all off the next summer. No reason was given for the split at the time. “They want to keep it private,” an insider told E! News. “It’s heartbreaking.”