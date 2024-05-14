Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Wife 3 Days Before PGA Championship
‘BROKEN’
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll are over. The PGA Tour star filed for divorce from his wife on Monday after seven years of marriage, according to Florida court records obtained by TMZ. McIlroy and Stoll met at the Ryder Cup in 2012 under circumstances right out of a romantic comedy, with Stoll, then working as a PGA transport official, scrambling to arrange a police escort for the golfer after he overslept and nearly missed his tee time. They began dating two years later and were wed in 2017. They share a daughter, Poppy, born in 2020. McIlroy’s manager, Sean O’Flaherty, confirmed the divorce, stressing his client’s desire “to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.” He said there would be no further comment. The petition for divorce, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken”, was filed a day after McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina—and just three days before the start of the PGA Championship this week. McIlroy, the world No. 2, has gone a decade without winning a major.