Daily Beast Journalist Tim Teeman Wins New York Press Club Award
WINNER WINNER!
Tim Teeman, Daily Beast senior editor and writer, has won a prestigious New York Press Club (NYPC) award in the Entertainment News category for his profile of Wendell Pierce, who appeared in the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman. Teeman previously won accolades at the 2023 awards (for his review of Funny Girl on Broadway, and a feature about trans teens in Alabama). At the the 2020 awards, Teeman won one award in the “Feature” category for his article, “Richard White Was a Homeless Kid. Then, with a Tuba, He Made Music History,” and another in the “Commentary” category for his piece, “The Reality-Defying Shame of the Log Cabin Republicans Who Endorse Trump.” He also won NYPC awards in 2017 and 2018. In addition to the New York Press Club, Teeman has won numerous awards at the Los Angeles Press Club, and NLGJA—and was named Journalist of the Year (Online) at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards in 2019 and 2020.