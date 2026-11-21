The president has been accused of forgetting the name of one of his top officials during a conversation behind closed doors.

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An insider’s account of a private conversation with Donald Trump has prompted fresh questions about the 80-year-old president’s cognitive health.

Michael Wolff tells the Inside Trump’s Head Podcast that a Trump confidante who speaks with the president regularly has told him about a recent conversation in which Trump allegedly forgot the name of one of his top goons.

According to the confidant, Trump was eager to discuss the quagmire in Iran and sounded frustrated, saying, “This is really f----d up. What do you think we should do?”

“I think you have a pretty good sense of the options,” the confidant allegedly replied, and Trump responded, “They all stink.”

Wolff said his sources reassured him he could share details about their private conversations with Trump because the president repeats himself to everyone and cannot remember what he has told whom. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

That’s when the confidant asked, “What’s Pete’s view?” The insider told Wolff they were clearly referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

A confused Trump allegedly responded, “Pete who?”

Trump and Hegseth presumably spend a significant amount of time discussing the war, yet the president failed to understand an obvious reference to “Pete.” Kevin Lamarque/.

Trump’s alleged failure to connect the reference to one of his own top officials—in a discussion about the biggest foreign-policy crisis of his presidency—has cast fresh scrutiny on his fitness for office.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

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Trump has faced mounting speculation about possible dementia, fueled by his frequent verbal gaffes, sudden outbursts, tendency to doze off during public events, and lapses in memory.

Wolff said he had previously avoided revealing too much about his conversations with Trump’s regular contacts, worried the president would figure out who is leaking information.

But Wolff said his sources are reassuring him that their identities would remain safe because Trump repeats himself to everyone and cannot remember what he has said to whom.

“One of the things that everyone says is that he says the same thing to everyone,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “The other thing that they say is that, sure, because he never remembers what he says.”

According to the Trump confidant, the president eventually realized he was referring to Hegseth and said the embattled defense secretary wants to “bomb the s--t out of” Iran.

Asked if that was on the table, the insider said Trump expressed a sense of helplessness, saying, “We can’t catch a break with any of them.”

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Wolff noted that Trump is expressing “a real sense of helplessness.”

“It is like... ‘What do we do? I don’t know what to do?’ And I think that’s the point of which we are in this Iranian conflict,” he said. “So it all goes on, there’s no exit here, and among other things, not only is the United States saddled with this, but the Republican Party is saddled with this.”

Meanwhile, Coles raised the national security implications of the president casually discussing war strategy over the phone with people outside the White House.

“Fascinating to hear the president of the United States trying to figure out his strategy on a war he’s stuck in over a casual phone conversation, which presumably is being picked up by the Russians or the Chinese or God knows who, the Iranians probably,” she said.

Wolff chimed in, “Or at least Michael Wolff.”