Intruders Break Into Prince William and Kate’s Home
Two men have been arrested.
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Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10-bedroom home has been broken into in a major security scare.
The royals’ sprawling Anmer Hall estate, in Norfolk in the east of England, was breached on Monday night, according to The Sun.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass.
The ten-bedroom home on Sandringham Estate is a popular spot for the couple and their three children during the school holidays. The late Queen Elizabeth II gave it to them as a wedding gift.
The Waleses are understood to have been at their main residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor, at the time of the incident. The family spends much of its time there as it is close to where the children attend school and has been described by the family as their “forever home,” the Times of London reports.
As working royals, the family has 24-hour armed protection.
The Daily Beast contacted Kensington Palace and local police for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Kensington Palace does not comment on security matters.
King Charles owns the Sandringham Estate, and the Princess of Wales is understood to have spent time there following her cancer diagnosis, which she announced in 2024. Built in 1802, she used it as the setting for her video announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.
The Queen gave Anmer Hall to the couple in 2011, and after renovation, they used it as their main residence until 2017, when they moved closer to London.
In the hours after the break-in at the vast property, the Prince of Wales met with U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street to discuss homelessness.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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