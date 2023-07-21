Iran Has Arrested a Fourth American, Now Included in Prisoner Swap Talks: Report
LOCKED UP
A fourth American has been arrested and detained in Iran, according to Semafor, in a move that could potentially complicate negotiations between Washington, D.C., and Tehran to exchange prisoners. Semafor’s report did not name the newly detained U.S. national or provide details of when they were arrested. But a source briefed on the case told the outlet that several senior State Department officials “in the last few weeks have privately emphasized the U.S. and Iran have already agreed the fourth American will be part of any deal and there are no delays being caused by [the person’s] inclusion.” The U.S. has previously said it is focusing on working to secure the release of businessmen Emad Shargi and Siamak Namazi as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.