American Citizen Convicted of Espionage in Iran
An Iranian-American businessman was convicted in Tehran of espionage and arrested a week later, NBC News reported. Emad Shargi’s family says they have no idea where he is or exactly who is holding him. The 56-year-old, who was born in Iran but educated in the United States and has dual citizenship, was actually cleared by an Iranian court in 2019. But in late November, the University of Maryland graduate was informed that he had been convicted—without a trial—and sentenced to 10 years, a family friend told NBC. “Emad is the heart and soul of our family,” Shargi’s family said. “We just pray for his health and safety.”