Joe Rogan: Moron or.... Moron?

Joe Rogan might be a moron. But at least he’s an honest moron.

Or so says Andy Levy and Molly Jong-Fast on Tuesday’s episode of The New Abnormal, where the hosts break down the podcaster’s latest controversy.

Rogan recently promised to “try harder” to stop spreading health misinformation on his Spotify show and even apologized to the streaming service after celebrities including Neil Young pulled their music from it. The move earned him some rare praise from Andy.

“Rogan is, and I think this separates him from Dave Portnoy the Barstool Guy, an honest guy. I don't think he’s playing a role. I think the stuff he says he truly believes,” Andy tells Molly. But still, Rogan admitted in his apology that he does not prepare for his interviews, which completely baffled Andy.

“It sort of boggles my mind that he doesn’t look around and say, ‘You know what, I have millions of people that listen to me. Maybe I should do some prep work before I talk to a guest,’” he tells Molly. This is where producer and TNA TikTok expert Jesse Cannon jumps in: “Teenagers on TikTok do more thorough fact-checking.”

Speaking of fact-checking, Margaret Sullivan, a media columnist at The Washington Post and author of Ghosting the News, joins the show to discuss “four billion dollars worth of defamation lawsuits” involving media companies: Sarah Palin’s against the New York Times and Dominion Voting against Fox News.

Plus! Adam Jentleson, a former Harry Reid staffer and the author of Kill Switch, talks Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, why we don’t have a “Democratic Mitch McConnell,” and student loan forgiveness being the thing that could save Joe Biden.

