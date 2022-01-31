Joe Rogan: I’ll ‘Try Harder’ to Not Push Ridiculous COVID Conspiracy Theories in Future
Joe Rogan has promised to do more to make sure his podcast doesn’t feature the kind of ridiculous COVID-19 conspiracy theories that caused rock legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to pull their songs from Spotify last week. In an Instagram video posted Sunday, hours after Spotify announced plans to fight the spread of pandemic misinformation, Rogan apologized to the streaming service and said he’ll do more research before allowing COVID quacks onto his podcast show in the future. The host said he’ll “try harder to get people with differing opinions on” and “do my best to make sure I’ve researched these topics.” He then admitted: “Often times I have no idea what I’m gonna talk about until I sit down and talk to people... I am gonna do my best in the future to balance things out.” Rogan apologized to Spotify, but not to listeners, and urged his fans to lay off Neil Young, who removed his music from Spotify in protest against misinformation on Rogan’s podcast last week. “I most certainly don’t want that,” said Rogan. “I’m a Neil Young fan, I’ve always have been a Neil Young fan.”