Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Hari Nef Board Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

Another day, another casting announcement for Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie.

On Thursday, news broke that Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Hari Nef are all taking a trip to Barbie’s dream world. Rae recently wrapped her five-season run of Insecure, while Cera just appeared in Amy Schumer’s Hulu series Life After Beth. And Nef, a trans fashion icon turned actor, is fresh off a brief but memorable appearance in HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That…

Plot and character details are currently being kept on the down low for the film about everyone’s favorite fashion-forward doll. Rae, Cera, and Nef join Aussie actress Margot Robbie, who is playing Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, who will be tackling the role of Ken.

Earlier this week, news broke that Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey were added to the call sheet. In a meta twist, Ferrell is rumored to be playing the CEO of a toy company, possibly Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

But it was the addition of Mackey, who bears more than a passing resemblance to Robbie, that truly stole the spotlight; Twitter was abuzz with excitement about the Sex Education breakout star sharing the screen with her celebrity doppelgänger.

Robbie is also producing the comedy, which was penned by Gerwig and her partner, the filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Barbie is slated to hit theaters next year.