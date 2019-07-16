CHEAT SHEET
IN A BARBIE WORLD
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach Working on ‘Barbie’ Film
Barbie and her Malibu Dream House will be coming to the big screen in the first live-action film produced by Margot Robbie and written by two Oscar nominees: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie is set to produce the film as well as star as the iconic doll, while Baumbach and Gerwig will be writing the screenplay. Gerwig is reportedly eyeing the director’s chair as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A Barbie live-action feature has been in the works for over a year, first being brought to life by Sony with Amy Schumer, then Anne Hathaway attached to star, and Alethea Jones directing. However, the film moved from Sony to Warner Bros. late last year, and has finally began to materialize this spring—albeit without a casting for Barbie’s right-hand man, Ken.