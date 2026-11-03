BACK AT IT J6er Pardoned by Trump Charged Over Disturbing New Threat A court previously convicted Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. after he threatened to “put a bullet” in Nancy Pelosi’s head. Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr./Facebook/Evan Vucci/Reuters

A man pardoned by Donald Trump after bringing guns and ammo to D.C. during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is facing prosecution again for allegedly threatening federal judges with execution.

The 80-year-old president issued a pardon for Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. as part of a wave of orders signed on his first day back in office that granted clemency to almost 1,600 people charged in connection with the violence.

But Meredith, a 58-year-old former business owner from Georgia, has only doubled down on his views in the years since and has posted increasingly violent material online.

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Trump pardoned almost 1,600 of his supporters charged or convicted over the storming of the Capitol Building in January 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

And prosecutors have now charged Meredith over a post in which he allegedly wrote that “ALL J6 Federal JUDGES will be EXECUTED!” and signed off with grinning face and middle finger emojis, first reported by CourtWatch News journalist Seamus Hughes.

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Meredith tried to join the rallies that unfolded in D.C. as Trump delivered a speech in January 2021 rejecting his electoral loss to President Joe Biden the previous November.

Nearly 100 Jan. 6 rioters who received a presidential pardon have gone on to reoffend, according to a Lawfare analysis in June. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

But he was held up by issues with his car and only made it to the district after police had managed to contain the violence.

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He then went to a hotel about a mile away. He messaged a relative the following day with a threat to “put a bullet” in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s head, according to the Justice Department.

Meredith threatened to kill former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Federal agents later arrested him. They searched his truck and trailer to find “a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, an assault-style rifle with a telescopic sight, approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition, and multiple large-capacity ammunition feeding devices,” prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced Meredith that December to 28 months in prison with a further three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of interstate communication of threats.

Agents found a stash of weapons and ammo in Meredith’s truck and trailer. U.S. DOJ Attorney’s Office/Handout via Reuters

He was released in December 2022 and has kept voicing the same beliefs that first landed him behind bars, according to The New Yorker.

Meredith became increasingly hostile toward friends, family members, and even his own lawyer after receiving a pardon from Trump in January 2025, the magazine reports.

Meredith is now accused of threatening federal judges with execution. Justice Department

The former car wash owner, who once advertised the QAnon conspiracy movement on a giant roadside billboard, celebrated being pardoned by demanding compensation for his imprisonment.

That included threats to seize property belonging to members of his own family and pursuing personal vendettas against former acquaintances who questioned his beliefs, The New Yorker reported.

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One former schoolmate told the magazine that Meredith repeatedly sent him aggressive messages warning that he would destroy his reputation and go after his assets.

Meredith reportedly told that schoolmate that the so-called Deep State had been responsible for his arrest when they pointed out that it had come while Trump was technically still president.

He also turned on Paul Kiyonaga, the attorney who had represented him during his original criminal proceedings, accusing him of betrayal and threatening to confiscate his possessions.

But it was his alleged online activity that landed him back on the radar of federal prosecutors.

The FBI received a tip about Meredith’s post allegedly threatening federal judges on April 23 of this year, according to a federal complaint filed at the end of October.

Special Agent Richard Taylor, a member of the bureau’s domestic terrorism squad in Atlanta, then launched a probe of the account behind the post: “J6NUMBER1 Winner of the J6 Challenge.”

Investigators obtained records from Meta, Google, and T-Mobile linking the profile to Meredith, while internet data showed that the email account associated with the profile had been accessed from a device in Georgia on the evening the threat appeared.

FBI agents had already questioned Meredith twice about other apparently threatening social media posts, according to the complaint.

Meredith allegedly called on Trump to make him “Head EXECUTIONER.” Cleve Meredith/Facebook

The first interview took place in November 2024, before he received Trump’s pardon, and the second was in August 2025.

Taylor argued that Meredith’s previous conduct and the explicit language of his April 23 message provided enough evidence to bring a new criminal case against him.

He is also accused of threatening judges involved in Jan. 6 rulings. Cleve Meredith/Facebook

A federal judge agreed on Oct. 29 that there was probable cause to believe the former car wash owner had again broken the law against making threats across state lines.

The Facebook post cited in the complaint appears to be only one of several alarming messages Meredith has published this year, according to Mediaite.

The same account warned that the military would “exterminate” Trump’s political opponents. Cleve Meredith/Facebook

The account linked to him also posted a January appeal asking Trump, whom it called the “Orange King,” to reward him with the position of “Head EXECUTIONER.”

It singled out several federal judges who had issued decisions unfavorable to Trump or Jan. 6 riot defendants in another Oct. 19 post, warning that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “has plans 4U.”

Meredith allegedly claimed to have spoken with Trump personally last month. Cleve Meredith/Facebook

The same account posted a further message on Oct. 30 warning that “3 Days of Darkness” were coming in which the military would supposedly wipe out left-wing Americans.

And the following day, it even claimed the person behind it had spoken personally with Trump, whom it described as furious with Democrats.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Justice Department for comment on this story.

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