He blasted the current administration as “one of the most corrupt in U.S. history.”

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A notorious Jan. 6 rioter says he is modifying his tattoo of Donald Trump after he turned out to be a “traitor” and “one of the very worst” presidents in U.S. history.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right anti-government militia Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after orchestrating an ill-fated attempt to keep Trump in power six years ago.

Proud Boys member Joe Biggs joined Dominic Pezzola, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl to sue the DOJ. BRYAN DOZIER/Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Behind bars, he honored the MAGA leader with a tattoo on his arm that depicted the July 2024 assassination attempt.

Now enjoying his freedom after being released from jail as part of Trump’s clemency push, Rhodes said he is “absolutely done” with the president.

Sitting outside a gastropub in Irving, Texas, he told the Associated Press: “We elected him to end the corruption in Washington, D.C. ‘Drain the swamp.’ Unfortunately his administration has been one of the most corrupt administrations in U.S. history.”

Trump's 2020 election lies reached a climax in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt, as Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Rhodes spoke about his newfound disdain for Trump during his Christian Warriors After-Party, organized during a three-day conference called “Christ is King: America After Trump.”

Still furious that he received only a commutation, he said that the “pay-for-play pardons” were the “first inkling.”

He pointed to the Iran war, which violated Trump’s promises to put an end to foreign conflicts, and the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files release.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“I will have this prison tattoo of Trump ‘modified” to reflect that reality. That treason,” he was quoted saying.

Earlier this year, while guest-hosting for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show, Rhodes confirmed he was no longer part of the Make America Great Again movement.

“I am an America-only patriot. I’m a Christian nationalist, an American Christian nationalist,” he said at the time.

“I have to open my eyes to the reality in front of my face, and it’s caused a division inside of MAGA, and it’s caused a division on the political right. But so be it.”