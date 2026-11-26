The Trump envoy has given his take on the Russian president.

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Jared Kushner has praised Vladimir Putin as a political “grandmaster” in a new podcast interview.

Among the 45-year-old’s claims is that Putin, who started Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine nearly five years ago, actually wants peace.

Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one-half of the president’s special envoy for peace missions, told Mathias Döpfner on the MDMEETS podcast that he believes Putin is motivated to end the war.

“Steve [Witkoff] and my assessment is that he does not only want peace—he wants to try and change the relationship with America, and he does want to try and see if there’s maybe a way to start a new beginning,” he told host Mathias Döpfner.

He conceded it’s hard to say “if that’s truly the intention,” but the talks remained positive.

“You always have to start with sitting with somebody who maybe you don’t necessarily agree with or... who holds the power to make that change,” he said.

Kushner said his and Steve Witkoff's assessment is that Putin wants peace. YouTube/MDMEETS Podcast

Kushner, whose investment company reportedly bought a stake in a weapons company that stands to profit from war, also praised the Russian leader for staying on brief during meetings with him and Witkoff.

“Going into the meetings, President Putin is very organized. People can like what he’s done, they can not like what he’s done, but he’s definitely a grandmaster of politics. He’s a historic figure. He’s always very, very well prepared. He’s very thoughtful. He takes a lot of notes when we’re speaking, and then he transmits very specifically,” Kushner said. “It’s very clear he has a very deep understanding of the issues. He has some very strong perspectives on them.”

Witkoff and Kushner have traveled the world negotiating on behalf of the U.S. Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

Kushner has been engaged in peace talks alongside Witkoff, 69, who also raised eyebrows last month after describing Putin as a “humanitarian.”

More than 700,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, according to the New York Times, based on leaked Kremlin data. At least 17,000 Ukrainian civilians and 150,000 Ukrainian service members have also been killed. Putin, 74, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including the forced removal of Ukrainian children into Russia.

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Trump, 80, called Putin his “friend” at last week’s APEC Summit in China. Zelensky, he has said, is “more difficult to deal with.”

On Wednesday’s podcast, Kushner said the ongoing peace talks momentarily suffered as a result of “the attack the Ukrainians did on Putin’s house” last December.

However, the CIA determined shortly afterward that, contrary to Putin’s claim, Ukraine was not targeting his residence with the drone attack, CNN reported.

Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Kushner also described the conflict as having “effectively become a proxy war between Europe and Russia. “Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, and it won’t take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively,” he said.

Putin, he added, has “shown restraint” in the war by ruling out the use of nuclear weapons.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry about Kushner’s comments.