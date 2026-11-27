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Jared Kushner’s dad, who served time in prison over a sordid revenge plot involving his brother-in-law, has been roasted over a Thanksgiving message celebrating family as “the most important thing” in his life.

Charles Kushner, 72, whose son is married to President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, shared the holiday message on X on Thursday.

“Family is the most important thing in our lives,” Kushner wrote. “Seryl and I hope that you spend Thanksgiving with those closest to you, as we count our blessings for our children and our grandchildren. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Charles Kushner was eviscerated online after sharing a happy Thanksgiving on X. USAmbFrance/X

But the festive sentiment prompted social media users to dredge up a particularly sorry chapter of Kushner’s past.

In 2005, Kushner orchestrated an elaborate revenge scheme after learning that his brother-in-law, William Schulder, was cooperating with federal investigators probing his tax and campaign finance offenses.

Charles Kushner and Jared Kushner in 2012 in New York City. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In retaliation, Kushner paid a sex worker to seduce Schulder and arranged for the rendezvous to be secretly recorded. He then had the tape delivered to his own sister, Esther Schulder.

The episode didn’t escape those responding to his Thanksgiving message. The comments section was filled with users reminding the elder Kushner about his prior embarrassment.

Kushner once blackmailed his brother-in-law in an attempt to stop him from cooperating with the federal government. Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

“Are your sister and brother-in-law coming to Thanksgiving dinner?” one user asked.

Another remarked: “This is first class parody of a scumbag pretending to be otherwise.”

The revenge scheme helped land Kushner behind bars. The real estate mogul was sentenced to two years in federal prison in 2005 after pleading guilty to 18 criminal counts, including tax evasion, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.

Before beginning his prison stint, which would last just 14 months, Kushner pleaded for his sister’s forgiveness in a letter obtained by The New York Times.

Trump pardoned Kushner and appointed him as U.S. ambassador to France. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“What I did as an act of revenge was wrong in every way,” he wrote. “How did I let hatred invade my heart and guide my actions?”

Years later, with his son serving as one of Trump’s closest advisers in the White House, the elder Kushner made little secret of his disdain for government ethics watchdogs, dismissing them in a 2018 interview as “jerks” who “can’t get a real job.”

Trump eventually pardoned Kushner in December 2020 and, four years later, appointed him U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco.

His diplomatic career has not been without controversy either. Kushner ruffled feathers in France in August 2025 after publishing an open letter in The Wall Street Journal accusing the country of failing to tackle antisemitism, before snubbing a summons from its foreign ministry.

French President Emmanuel Macron later tore into Kushner during an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, describing his remarks as unacceptable.

“Either you are a person who wants to speak freely, fine,” Macron said. “If you are a diplomat, you have to follow the rules of diplomacy.”

Charles Kushner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.