Trump Pardons Charles Kushner, Former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, Roger Stone

In a move that surprised precious few, President Donald Trump issued another flurry of pardons on Wednesday night, including a full pardon for his son-in-law's father, Charles Kushner, and Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman who was found guilty of tax and bank fraud and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice after lying to investigators looking into Russian election interference.

Kushner, 66, was released from prison in 2006 after serving two years for a conviction of tax evasion and witness tampering.

Manafort is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to be pardoned by the outgoing president, who has appeared determined to cause as much shock and confusion as he can before he leaves office on Jan. 20. He has not yet conceded defeat in an election he lost by more than 7 million votes and has repeatedly insisted he has a shot at a second term, despite the Electoral College officially affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump has already embarked upon a pardon spree that saw him grant clemency to many of his former aides and allies, including Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser who pleaded guilty—twice—to lying to the FBI, shortly before Thanksgiving. On Dec. 22, Trump pardoned a slew of others, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team during the Russia probe; former U.S. congressman Duncan Hunter, who was convicted of stealing more than $200,000 in campaign donations; and four Blackwater mercenaries found guilty of slaughtering more than a dozen Iraqi civilians in 2014.

Trump is reportedly considering further pardons on his way out the door, and is said to have discussed pardoning not only members of his family to head off any possible future prosecutions, but also himself. While virtually all U.S. presidents from both parties have granted pardons and sentence commutations before stepping down, Trump has been stunningly brazen about using his pardon powers to help friends and repay associates he sees as having been personally loyal.

Manafort, 71, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years but in May was given permission to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement due to COVID-19 fears in prison.

His myriad financial crimes afforded him an opulent lifestyle. In court, federal prosecutors described a wardrobe worth more than $1 million, which included a $15,000 jacket made from ostrich leather.

Over the course of several years, which overlapped in part with his running of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Manafort made millions advising Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician ousted from office in 2014. When questioned by Mueller’s investigators about his years of undisclosed work in Ukraine, as well as his association with Kremlin-linked political operative Konstantin Kilimnik, Manafort at first stonewalled, then “intentionally provided false information,” according to prosecutors.

At his 2019 sentencing on the obstruction charges, which added 43 months to the four years handed down for the financial fraud, Manafort told Judge Amy Berman Jackson, “I am sorry for what I’ve done. Let me be very clear, I accept the responsibility for the acts that caused me to be here today.”

Although Jackson said she didn’t doubt Manafort’s sincerity, she was largely unmoved.

“It is hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved,” she told him, adding, “Saying ‘I’m sorry I got caught’ is not an inspiring plea for leniency.”

Allies of Manafort are said to have been keeping their fingers crossed for a pardon, which to many seemed inevitable in light of Trump’s frequent praise of his former campaign chairman. Trump had repeatedly praised “brave” Manafort for “refusing to break” and cooperate with investigators like his former fixer Michael Cohen did.

Andrew Weissmann, who served as one of Mueller’s deputies during the Russia investigation, has blasted Trump for abusing the pardon system. Manafort was incentivized not to cooperate with the Mueller team because he sensed Trump would later pardon him if he were punished, Weissmann told NPR.

As his White House departure nears, Trump is reportedly fielding countless requests from hopeful pardon-seekers. Those looking to be let off the hook for past crimes reportedly include Joe Exotic, the incarcerated “Tiger King” star, and former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to financial fraud and lying to investigators during the Russia probe. Former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon, who was indicted by a grand jury in New York for financial fraud, is also thought to be among the contenders for a potential pardon. Trump is also said to have weighed granting preemptive pardons to some of his own family members facing legal scrutiny, as well as his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Although Manafort was one of Trump’s closest confidants, not everyone pardoned by Trump has been a close confidant. Alfred Lee Crum, who pleaded guilty in 1952 to illegally making moonshine at the age of 19, was granted a pardon earlier this week. His punishment was significantly lighter than the one handed down to Manafort: three years of probation and a $250 fine.