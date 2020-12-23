Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Defends Confederate Bases Over Troops’ Pay
WHAT’S HIS DEFENSE?
President Trump vetoed the annual defense spending bill on Wednesday, citing its provisions to rename Confederate-honoring military bases, among other grievances. The National Defense Authorization Act passed both houses of Congress earlier this month with veto-proof majorities. Trump also took issue with the bill not repealing Section 230, the U.S. legal code that prevents social media companies from being held liable in court for what their users post. Trump, the nation’s leading purveyor of disinformation, wrote in a memo to the House of Representatives that the law “facilitates the spread of foreign disinformation online.” By vetoing the $741 billion bill, Trump also cancels money for troops’ pay increases. Congress has until Jan 3. to override the veto.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the president’s fiercest allies, said he would not vote to override the veto unless Congress repealed Section 230. Graham did not vote on the bill's final passage in the Senate.