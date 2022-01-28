Jason Momoa May Be Joining Vin Diesel in the Next ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie, Which Just Makes Sense

In casting news that almost makes too much sense, Jason Momoa may be joining Vin Diesel in the next Fast & Furious flick. The Aquaman star is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to join the action franchise’s 10th installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film’s working title is, appropriately, Fast & Furious 10, with Justin Lin (Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, F9: The Fast Saga) returning to direct.

Fast & Furious 10 will begin filming this spring and is slated to premiere on May 19, 2023. Franchise alums Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung King are set to return for blockbuster No. 10, and THR reports that Charlize Theron is expected to reprise her villainous role from F9.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Momoa is rumored to play a villain in the new film–a fun departure for the actor who, with the exception of his brusque Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo, tends to play good guys. His casting may also be an effort to fill the vacancy left by fellow muscly man Dwayne Johnson’s exit from the franchise. In spite of Diesel’s odd Instagram guilt-trip attempt to convince Johnson to return for the 10th installment–in which he implored his former co-star to “rise to the occasion and fulfill [his] destiny”–Johnson has been steadfast in his decision to leave the F&F universe.

Momoa may be able to bring the necessary muscle and star power to the new movie. He’s flexed his capacity for franchise work with his aforementioned GOT role, as well as Warner Bros.’ Aquaman. And most recently, he appeared as the fierce hero Duncan Idaho in part one of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune.