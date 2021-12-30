Dwayne Johnson Calls Vin Diesel’s Olive Branch ‘an Example of His Manipulation‘
FAST FOR-NEVER
The Rock and the Diesel seem to be nowhere close to a reconciliation, at least according to The Rock. In an interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson splashed cold water on the idea of their feud ending, slamming Vin Diesel’s apparent recent olive branch. “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” he said, referring to a post last month urging the action star to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it.” The latest back-and-forth comes after years of feuding between the two titans, which started after Johnson indiscreetly referred to Diesel as a “chicken shit” and a “candy ass.” Diesel has not yet responded to The Rock’s latest refusal.