Bettors have placed their wagers on the vice president’s fate as he faces criticism for his midterms assessment.

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Online bettors have put their money on a potential JD Vance exit amid reports that he is falling out of favor with President Donald Trump.

Bettors on Kalshi and Polymarket have placed their wagers on the vice president’s fate after a series of blunders and a damning New York Times report revealing that Trump has been unhappy with him.

On Polymarket, bettors think there’s a 13 percent chance that Vance steps down as vice president by the end of 2027 and a 3 percent chance that he resigns by the end of the year.

Polymarket

Another Polymarket board thinks Vance will be out as vice president by Dec. 31st, though it didn’t specify how he might lose the title.

On Kalshi, bettors believe there’s a 40 percent chance Trump will publicly criticize Vance by New Year’s Day, with the odds rising to 54 percent by July 1, 2027.

Kalshi

Vance has been pummeled by criticism from his own base since voters bucked Republican candidates in the midterms in favor of a blue tsunami.

Critics have largely been unhappy with Vance for acknowledging that Trump’s war against Iran cost the GOP the midterms. In a lengthy assessment published on X just after the elections, Vance said “the reason we lost is the war.”

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay,” he wrote. “Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

JD Vance has taken heat from his own base for his midterms assessment. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

On Tuesday, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said Vance “never should have been vice president” as he lashed out at the vice president’s X post.

“Really? So you’re telling me how I have to argue something and my beliefs? If I don’t argue the way you want me to, it’s not worth your time?” he raged.

Even MAGA diehard Ben Shapiro isn’t confident that Vance has what it takes to lead Republicans in a post-Trump era.

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“I look at Trump’s coalition, and I say, I’m not sure where Vice President Vance doesn’t shrink that coalition,” he earlier told NPR. “Does he do better with Hispanics than Trump did in 2024? There’s no way. Does he do better with with blue collar white voters than Trump did? There’s an outside argument, but is it possible to do better with blue-collar white voters than Trump did in 2024? Very difficult to imagine that.”

But the most scathing criticism of Vance has come from the president himself. Insiders told The Times that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Vance’s assessment of the midterms, whining to aides and allies that the vice president should have at least acknowledged that launching the war was the right call.

Insiders told The New York Times that President Donald Trump wasn't pleased with Vice President JD Vance's assessment of the midterms. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump has personally said as much in public. Last week, he said Vance’s post could have used one addition.

“He was right, other than one thing. He should have made one other statement. One statement that I think is very important,” Trump told reporters.

“If you had it to do again? Would you do it again? The answer is yes,” he continued. “I can tell you, if I had it to do again, this historically, for history, will go down as one of the best things we ever did.”