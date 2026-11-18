WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON? Fox News Host Says JD ‘Never Should Have Been Vice President’ With friends like these, who needs the “fake news”?

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JD Vance “never should have been vice president,” according to a Fox News host.

The likely 2028 presidential hopeful put distance between himself and his boss, President Donald Trump, by condemning the war in Iran in the wake of the GOP’s dismal midterm election results.

But the vice president then flip-flopped on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle just days after, insisting that Trump “is not going to let this become a forever war” and that there was no daylight between them.

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“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade ripped into Vance. Brian Kilmeade Podcast

“I had to play this. It is so aggravating,” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said on his eponymous podcast on Tuesday after sharing a clip of Vance speaking on Ingraham’s show.

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“My prediction, Laura, is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,” Vance said.

“And what I feel quite confident about the president of the United States, and again, there’s no daylight here, is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war.”

Kilmeade then broke in.

Vance earlier said Trump’s war was to blame for the GOP midterm defeat. Matt Rourke/via Reuters

“There’s not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war who will say the president’s got to keep fighting no matter what!” the 62-year-old said.

“Win, neutralize our 40-year enemy, and you end it when you want to end it. It’s not that people are never going to be satisfied.

“So that is another straw man argument that this guy puts up. I’m talking about the vice president of the United States. He never should have been vice president.

Vance said there was no daylight between him and the president. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“And then what he said two weeks ago after they lost the midterms, any honest conversation about what went wrong in the midterms for Republicans has to start with the Iran war. Really? So you’re telling me how I have to argue something and my beliefs? If I don’t argue the way you want me to, it’s not worth your time?”

Vance’s 614-word post-election post on X reflecting on the GOP’s historic midterm defeat dropped jaws as it appeared to split from Trump. “The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote, adding that “the president himself said so last night.”

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Republicans lost both the House and the Senate in the midterms, with the Iran war and the affordability crisis linked to it cited as one of the key reasons voters abandoned the party.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Office of the Vice President for comment.

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