TURNING ON TRUMP? Loser Vance Throws Trump Under the Bus in Wild Post The vice president isn’t blaming the GOP’s candidates for their loss—he’s blaming their endorser. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

Donald Trump has spent months vacillating over whether to endorse his vice president as his successor and the next leader of the Republican Party. Now, JD Vance doesn’t appear eager for any help from his boss.

In a stunning rebuke of Trump, the vice president blamed Republicans’ crushing losses on Tuesday night on the war in Iran and other Trump policies, telling the president’s former and current supporters: “To the people who are just as p---ed at the results, you should be.”

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In a lengthy X post, Vance, 42, said he heard from trusted pollsters that 2024 Trump supporters largely turned their backs on the administration over the president’s war on Iran, cost of living, a lack of “America First” policies and the U.S.’s relationship to Israel—policies on which the vice president holds starkly different views than Trump.

Vance took aim at the president in a thinly veiled post. Screenshot//X

Vance outlined policies he said caused a rift between the Trump administration and former supporters—policies he has disagreed with the president on. Screenshot/X/X

X

Vance asserted he remains "hopeful." X

“Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats,” Vance wrote, then asserting: “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

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“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he continued, saying, “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

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Vance’s post, which was viewed more than four million times just an hour after he shared it, was celebrated by Donald Trump Jr., a stunning dissent from the president’s first son.

In a post on X, Trump Jr. echoed Vance’s stance, replying: “Every word of this is 💯💯💯.”

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