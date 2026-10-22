SNUBBED JD Vance Gets Frosty Welcome From Hometown Team in New Video The Bengals did not exactly welcome their high-profile fan with open arms.

Cincinnati Bengals players gave Vice President JD Vance a frosty welcome when he stopped by their practice, a new video shows.

Vance, an Ohio native and longtime Bengals fan, made a surprise visit to Paycor Stadium after he spoke at a rally Wednesday in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville.

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But a video posted by NBC 5 Cincinnati Sports Director Charlie Clifford showed the 42-year-old vice president’s visit drawing little fanfare from the Bengals players as they streamed past him toward the locker room after practice.

Vance grew up just outside of Cincinnati and is a longtime Bengals fan, but the enthusiasm didn’t appear to run both ways on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Vance appeared to make little impression on the players, most of whom offered little more than a passing nod.

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The video captured tight end Drew Sample fist-bumping Vance’s son Vivek before briefly shaking the vice president’s hand. Sample appeared to be the only one in Clifford’s 18-second video to shake Vance’s hand.

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The video was aired on NBC 5 Cincinnati, where Clifford explained: “This was the end of practice, Vance spending some time with the players. As they were leaving the field, he was leaving the stadium. It just made it a very eventful day over there.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sidestepped a question about Vance’s visit by talking about himself. The 3-2 Bengals will play the 4-2 Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Bill Streicher/Reuters

Another video posted by Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway showed Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shaking Vance’s hand before heading into the locker room.

Vance’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Daily Beast has also reached out to the Bengals for comment.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow, who wasn’t captured in the videos, later told reporters he did not have a chance to meet with Vance.

“He, uhh, came with everybody and left with swiftness and efficiency before the end of practice, so I didn’t get to,” said Burrow, 29. The QB said he did not learn Vance was visiting until practice was already underway.

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Asked about his reaction to Vance’s visit, Burrow steered the conversation toward himself and the fans who come to watch him, saying, “A lot of people around. You know, that’s what I love about what I do is, it brings a lot of people together, and people want to take time out of their day to come and watch what we do, watch what I do, and watch all the work that I’ve put in, to come and watch greatness.”

Vance was born and raised in Middletown, about a 45-minute drive from Downtown Cincinnati, where the Bengals play. He has a residence in Cincinnati and has repeatedly returned to Ohio to campaign for GOP candidates.

On Wednesday, he headlined a rally for GOP senator John Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy—who has faced bipartisan criticism over a vile ad attacking his opponent in the state’s governor’s race.

In the ad, Donna Arthur called her daughter a liar after Acton has long claimed she was sexually abused as a child by her stepfather. Acton has been estranged from her mother since 1978, when Arthur stood by her husband in court.

Vance, however, applauded Ramaswamy for using personal family trauma for political gain in front of the cheering MAGA crowd, saying, “Now the media and the Democrats in the state of Ohio are obsessed because guess what? Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial, which calls it out like it is and calls Amy Acton a liar.”

During the same rally, a protester disguised in a suit and red MAGA cap interrupted Vance, calling him a “pedophile protector” and yelling “You suck!”

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