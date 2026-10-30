🤔 🤔 🤔 JD Vance Mysteriously Axes Event Hours After Trump Rally Panic The midterms are just four days away. Evan Vucci/Reuters

JD Vance has canceled an in-person event amid his boss’ off-again, on-again campaign schedule.

The vice president was due to hold a press conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday, but late Thursday night reports emerged that the event had been canceled.

Minnesota news site Alpha News’ reporter Liz Collin said the “The U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed to @AlphaNews that this event has been canceled for tomorrow. No reason has been given just yet.”

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Vance has been on the road ahead of the midterms. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

CBS News also reported that the U.S. Justice Department confirmed Thursday that the event would no longer be going ahead.

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Vance was scheduled to speak as part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the original press release said. He had been due to speak about the Trump administration’s “War on Fraud.”

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President Donald Trump had canceled in-person appearances scheduled for this weekend, but in a chaotic about-face, he said on Friday morning that they were all back on, sources told USA Today.

The events are part of a desperate bid to drum up support for Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Trump canceled a rally in Kansas planned for Saturday for embattled Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, instead opting to appear on a screen in tele-rallies. He also canceled a rally in Iowa for the same digital alternative. Both are now going ahead.

“President Trump will continue connecting directly with Americans nationwide through more than 20 tele-rallies before Election Day,” a White House official told the Daily Beast in a statement on Thursday, prior to reports that they were back on.

The initial pivot reignited questions about his health and led to speculation about the races he is focused on. It comes as the GOP dedicates resources to shoring up seats in deep red states that would normally be sure things.

Trump made an in-person appearance in South Carolina to support Sen. Darline Graham, who is in danger of losing her seat. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump attended a rally in South Carolina in person on Thursday, where he stumped for under-siege Sen. Darline Graham, whom he appointed to her seat following the death of her brother, Lindsey.

Deplaning back in Washington, D.C., after the trip, Trump took a reporter’s question about whether he was switching to tele-rallies because he was “sick of traveling” badly.

“Oh, you’re sick to ask that question,” Trump said. “You are sick. Who are you with?

Trump berated a reporter for asking why he’d canceled in-person appearances in Kansas and Iowa. Jimmy Kimmel Live

“You are a sick guy. Reuters is terrible, by the way. Make sure you’re doing well. Look at this guy. He’s way out of shape.

“Look at how bad he comes to me. ‘Sir, you’re not going to go to Kansas.’ I’m not going to Kansas ’cause he’s doing very well. But he said, ‘You’re not going to Kansas, sir. Are you feeling well?’

“You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”

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It comes amid a flurry of heckles at MAGA rallies.

“Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!” one attendee could be heard shouting at Trump at a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday.

“Oh, go home! Go home. Go home,” Trump hit back.

Three more protests erupted at the South Carolina rally.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s team for comment.

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