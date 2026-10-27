POTTY-MOUTHED Vance Erupts With Expletives as He Is Derailed by Hecklers The vice president repeatedly cursed as he suffered a string of interruptions.

Vice President JD Vance has had to apologize for his bad language after hecklers derailed yet another MAGA rally.

Vance was in Topeka, Kansas, on Monday evening after an earlier appearance in Montana, which also drew protests.

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The demonstrations are clearly getting to the VP, as he showed in Topeka, where he stumped for Republicans Kurt Alme and Aaron Flint ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

As Vance was yacking about Kansas folk sharing a similar upbringing to his, he suffered his first interruption. “You’re a war criminal!” the protester shouted before jeers and chants of “USA! USA!” took over.

The moment Vance realized he was being heckled. Fox News

Vance showed his frustration, saying, “The thing I’ve realized, having done these rallies for the last couple of weeks, is that the only chance the Democrats have is to interrupt and shut down the debate because when we have a free and open debate, the American people will realize that all the Democrats are selling is a fat load of bull---t.

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“They can interrupt, and they can scream and holler, and they can try to stop us from telling the truth, but the truth, ladies and gentlemen, is that America is being built back better than ever before and we’re not stopping.”

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The circus wasn’t over, though. Another protester was heard screaming something minutes later, forcing Vance away from his prepared remarks.

He opted to swear again. “We have another bull---t artist,” he declared, adding “Excuse my language, for the kids.”

Vance swore twice. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

“He’s outta here!” the vice president added in a weird voice.

Protester disruptions are becoming a common theme for Vance and his boss, President Donald Trump.

Vance’s campaign speech in Montana was upstaged by hecklers earlier on Monday. As he spoke in the city of Belgrade, near Bozeman, three people, two women and a man, were ejected from the airport hangar where the event was taking place.

“You can rest assured that at any event that we do you’re going to have a few yahoos, who pretend that the Democrats aren’t who they already have shown themselves to be,” Vance said.

Before Kansas, Vance had suffered six instances of campaign speeches hampered by hecklers this month, and his responses have been awkward and, at times, arguably racist.

Trump has also been hammered by hecklers. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

When a protester started shouting at his Lakeland, Florida rally on Oct. 1, Vance referred to the heckler as a “clown” and a “Democrat plant.”

When another heckler, an older man, interrupted his Alaska speech just days later, the vice president complained about one person who “wants to ruin the party” before continuing his remarks.

He called the heckler who interrupted an event in Tyler, Texas, a “crazy person” for waving a Mexican flag, before making a weird voice as if he was imitating someone else when he said, “Get the hell out of here.”

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Last week in North Carolina, a man seated in the crowd right behind him stood up and demanded the release of the Epstein files.

Vance responded with a racist assumption about the protester, who was not white, telling the crowd, “I’m going to have to amend something I said earlier: I said that we have had zero illegal border crossings in the United States of America. But one isn’t bad, right?”

Just days later, another man in a suit seated behind Vance during his rally in Cincinnati stood up, threw off his red MAGA hat, and shouted “You suck” at the vice president from just feet away.

Vance stood by as the man was led away, then told the room that when the man took off his hat, “it was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about three months.”

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