SPEECH DISORDER Vance Shouted Down for the 6th Time as Hecklers Wreak Havoc There’s been an uptick in protests against the vice president and Trump.

Vice President JD Vance’s campaign speech in Montana was derailed on Monday when hecklers interrupted him in the red state.

It was the 6th time in a series of stops that protesters have interrupted the vice president during the sprint to the midterms.

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But Vance’s attempts to brush them off haven’t gone smoothly either, as hecklers have repeatedly drawn attention away from his prepared remarks.

Vance was speaking on Monday in Belgrade, Montana, a state Trump won by nearly 20 points in 2024, when the shouting began.

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, in Belgrade, Montana, US, October 26, 2026. Finn Gomez/Pool via REUTERS

The vice president turned around to find where the yelling was coming from as he continued speaking, but his supporters behind him located the culprits more quickly.

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As Vance faced away, his supporters began to boo the hecklers in the crowd and give them a thumbs down.

Protesters are led away by law enforcement members as US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on October 26, 2026 in Belgrade, Montana. Vance is traveling to Montana and Kansas to campaign for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Finn Gomez/Pool via Reuters

The vice president paused his remarks and smiled awkwardly at the podium as the crowd began chanting “USA, USA.”

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Security quickly moved in to remove three people, two women and a man, from the airport hangar where the event was taking place. One of the women could be seen throwing up the middle finger at attendees as they were escorted from the room.

“You can rest assured that at any event that we do you’re going to have a few yahoos, who pretend that the Democrats aren’t who they already have shown themselves to be,” Vance said.

A protester is led away as Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on October 26, 2026 in Belgrade, Montana. Finn Gomez/Pool via Reuters

Vance has had six campaign speeches hampered by hecklers this month, including protests at events in several red states.

At times, his responses have been awkward, as he’s tried to fire back or make jokes that have mostly fallen flat.

When a protester started shouting at his Lakeland, Florida rally on October 1, Vance referred to the heckler as a “clown” and a “Democrat plant.”

When another heckler, an older man, interrupted his Alaska speech just days later, the vice president complained about one person who “wants to ruin the party” before continuing his remarks.

He called the heckler who interrupted an event in Tyler, Texas a “crazy person” for waving a Mexican flag, before making a weird voice as if he was imitating someone else, when he said, “get the hell out of here.”

Two of the more wild interruptions came last week in North Carolina, where a man seated in the crowd right behind him stood up and shouted support for releasing the Epstein files.

Vance responded with a racist assumption about the protester, who was not white, telling the crowd, “I’m going to have to amend something I said earlier: I said that we have had zero illegal border crossings in the United States of America. But one isn’t bad, right?”

Just days later, another man in a suit seated behind Vance during his rally in Cincinnati stood up, threw off his red MAGA hat, and shouted “you suck” at the vice president from just feet away.

Vance stood by as the man was led away, then told the room that when the man took off his hat, “it was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about three months.”

Trump’s events have also been repeatedly interrupted by hecklers leading up to the midterms, including one Texas rally where 18 protesters were removed from the venue in early October.

In several cases, the protesters have been physically assaulted by MAGA attendees as the president has looked on. Earlier this month, a woman was punched in the face by a male rally-goer after she shouted that the president is a “fascist.” On stage, Trump called her a “fat guy.”

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