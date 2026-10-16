McROASTED Woman Fat-Shamed by Trump Snaps Back at McDonald’s-Loving President The 238-pound president taunted the woman as a man punched her. Now, she has hit back. exclusive Getty Images

The woman who Donald Trump fat-shamed as she was “beat up” by his supporters has fired back at the “pathetic” McDonald’s-gorging president.

The woman was set upon by a baying MAGA mob in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday night after standing up and heckling the president, branding him a “fascist” while wearing a homemade “release the Epstein files” T-shirt.

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She was quickly subdued by at least three men, one of whom threw a punch at her head, as well as pulling her hair. Police ignored the violent attacker and aggressively ushered the injured protester out of the arena.

The 29-year-old, called Blake, has now spoken to the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, PunchUp, about the ordeal that left her in the hospital.

The protester being dragged out of the venue. REUTERS

As Blake, an artist from Ohio, was being roughed up by the president’s snarling fans, the 80-year-old attacked her over her weight, while also misgendering her.

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“I wasn’t surprised by Trump making fun of my weight or misgendering me. He has a history of being the most egregious person he can be and not having any repercussions for his actions,” Blake said, before firing back at the president over his myriad of health issues.

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“He even said that we all could lose some weight, or something to that effect, because he too is not in ‘peak health’ and has never been, when his favorite place to eat is McDonald’s.”

Trump—who weighs at least 238 pounds according to his last medical and is just shy of being medically obese—accused Blake of being a paid protester, while jabbing at her physique. “He’s going back home to Mom. Look at him. Look at him. Terrible. Don’t we love law enforcement? Oh, he’s gotta go on a diet! He’s a fat guy. Wow. Wow. Gotta go on a diet fast. We all do.”

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Trump weights at least 238 pounds. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Blake was keen to highlight the president’s insane diet. In 2017, Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski wrote in Let Trump Be Trump: “On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vax crusader leading the MAHA movement, even told The Katie Miller Podcast that “I don’t know how he’s alive,” given that the president constantly eats “really bad food,” including the popular fast food chain and candy.

Blake sustained bruising and a busted lip. Supplied

“This has been a really scary experience for me, but also living here in America under Trump has been scary,” Blake continued.

She said she was “shell-shocked” and “intimidated” by the ordeal.

“The president of the ‘free’ world mocking me makes me feel many things. It makes me think about how weak and pathetic of a man he is that he has to consistently punch down on women, instead of trying to uplift others. He is a disgrace to the title of president because he is not; he is a dictator,” Blake said.

Several people piled on Blake at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being badly beaten and having chunks of her hair yanked out by grown men, Blake said it was worth it. “I just wanted to stand up for what was right and to fight for my country and everything that is happening right now, and I did what I could by means of protesting,” she said.

Describing the ugly scenes, Blake explained, “I unbuttoned my flannel, stood up, and I yelled ‘Fascist!’ as loud as I could, yelled it again, and then I felt the first punch and fell back into the seats. I tried to swing back and felt someone grab my hair and hold my arm down. I felt another two punches, one on the right of my face and the other on the top left temple.”

Officers from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Dept. dumped her outside. She said she is bruised all over and has hurt her back, as well as having some hair pulled out and a busted lip.

The White House has been asked to comment.

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