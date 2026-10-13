STAY CLASSY, DON Trump Mocks Looks of Woman Violently Attacked at His Rally The president taunted the woman as a man punched her.

Donald Trump has fired weight jibes at a woman who was being violently attacked at his rally after heckling the president.

The woman, who was wearing a “release the Epstein files” T-shirt, was set upon by a baying MAGA mob in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday night after exercising her constitutional right to protest.

She was quickly subdued by at least three men, one of whom appeared to throw a punch at her head, as well as pulling her hair. Police then arrived, but ignored the violent attacker and whisked the woman out of the arena.

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The protester being dragged out of the venue. REUTERS

Trump mocked her as she was attacked. “He’s a paid protester,” the president—who was supporting Ohio Republican Max Miller, who is himself accused of abusing his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and their child—said in his classic evidence-free style.

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Trump, who weighs at least 238 pounds according to his last medical, continued to misgender her: “They’re all paid. They get paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country. They’re scum. But he’s going back home to Mom. He’s going back home to Mom. Look at him. Look at him. Terrible. Don’t we love law enforcement? Oh, he’s gotta go on a diet! He’s a fat guy. Wow. Wow. Gotta go on a diet fast. We all do.”

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“No, they’re paid protesters. That’s a very low-class protester,” the 80-year-old added.

As the woman was hauled out of the arena by cops, TMZ spoke with her briefly. Asked why she decided to protest, she shouted, “F--k Donald Trump!”

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People could be heard chanting “USA, USA!” as she was escorted away with her arms folded behind her back.

On Reddit, a user claiming to be the woman said she was hospitalized after the ordeal. “Currently at the hospital, they ripped out a decent chunk of my hair,” she posted, adding that she made the Epstein shirt herself.

She said she “hopes” to press charges. She said she was not arrested, but agreed that the police and security were “aggressive” when ejecting her.

The White House and Youngstown Police Department have been contacted for comment.

238-pound Trump made weight jibes at the woman. Newsmax

Hair-grabbing appears to be a favorite among MAGA rally-goers. Last week, the president’s address in San Antonio, Texas, was repeatedly interrupted by protesters, with one becoming the target of another violent response.

C-SPAN cameras captured the moment the protester walked through a crowd after successfully disrupting the president’s speech. As he exited, however, an elderly man wearing a red MAGA hat grabbed him by the shirt from behind, pulled his hair, and pulled him toward the ground.

“Let me ask you something: Is there anything like a Trump rally?” Trump said, his first words after the attack. “I don’t think so.”

He then mocked the protester, saying, “He’s going back home to Mom right now.”

The incident was followed by at least a dozen additional interruptions from protesters. Trump went on to shame the protesters, bashing one’s weight while saying the rest were “really bad-looking people.”

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