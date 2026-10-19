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Vance Uses Vile Smear for Protester Who Demands Epstein Files

The vice president’s biases were on full display.

Vice President JD Vance watches as a person is removed, as he delivers remarks at a campaign rally at Hyder Warehouse on October 19, 2026 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

The Daily Beast - Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

By Vic Verbalaitis

Vice President JD Vance has denigrated a protester who demanded the release of the Epstein files with a racist assumption.

Vance, 42, was interrupted on stage at an event for North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley as he railed against the Biden administration, which he said “subjected this country to woke insanity for years.”

The man, standing behind Vance in the crowd, stood up and yelled about releasing the Epstein files, saying, “God bless our children.”

HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 19: U.S. Vice President JD Vance is interrupted as he delivers remarks at a campaign rally at Hyder Warehouse on October 19, 2026 in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Vance is headlining a midterm campaign rally organized by the Trump 47 Committee Inc. to support Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming elections. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

The man stood up and shouted about releasing the Epstein files, causing Vance to stumble in his tirade against the Biden administration.

Pool/Getty Images

Vance turned around to see the man as he was escorted out of the crowd, which had erupted into chants of “U-S-A.”

After a moment, he said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to have to amend something I said earlier: I said that we have had zero illegal border crossings in the United States of America. But one isn’t bad, right?”

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Vance appealed to his audience by insulting the protester and implying they were an illegal immigrant.

Kenny Holston/via REUTERS

Vance’s supporters in the crowd laughed at his distasteful attempt at a joke, which seemed to imply the man was an illegal immigrant because he was not white.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we know what the guy yelling at us behind us stood for,” Vance continued. “And we know what the far-left Democrats like [Whatley’s opponent] Don Davis stand for. They stand for the idea that your government exists for fraudsters or criminals or illegal aliens, when we know the American government exists for American citizens. That’s who it belongs to.”

JD Vance
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When reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to Vance’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vice president has been accused of racism before.

US Vice President JD Vance makes an H-1B fraud announcement during a press conference on anti-fraud initiatives in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Vance once said that Republicans were tired of being called racist for "noticing that our country was becoming dirtier and poorer."

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In 2024, while he was still a U.S. senator in Ohio, he spread absurd, false claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and eating pets. He later admitted on live television that he made the claims up and that he was willing to “create stories” to get media attention.

Vance, alongside President Donald Trump, had campaigned on the idea of the federal government releasing the Epstein files in their entirety, but seemed to sour on the idea after the administration’s botched release.

While there has been a partisan deadlock on most issues in MAGA 2.0, some Republicans and Democrats have at times worked together on the issue of Epstein, including Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna worked together on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which released the trove of federal government documents—at least some of them.

Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

He told podcaster Joe Rogan in July that “we absolutely screwed up the comms” and blamed former Attorney General Pam Bondi for having “overstated what we had and what we didn’t have,” regarding the files.

“But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No,” he told Rogan.

jd vance

Vance skipped a meeting scheduled with House Republicans to appear on the MAGA-friendly podcast.

The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

Protesters have made a trend of speaking up at Trump’s rallies lately, with more than a dozen demonstrators interrupting the president’s rhetoric at his San Antonio, Texas, rally earlier this month.

At the event, one protester was violently assaulted by an elderly Trump supporter, who pulled their hair and dragged them to the ground before other supporters separated them.

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Trump, in his first words following the attack, said: “Let me ask you something: is there anything like a Trump rally? I don’t think so.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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